Calgary driver captures ‘crazy’ gravel windstorm in Pincher Creek area

A Calgary family headed towards the United States captured what they’re describing as a “crazy” gravel windstorm encounter near the Pincher Creek area.

The video, recorded by Afton Barabash, was taken at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 22 southbound.

The 38-second video captured several encounters with the flying rocks. Barabash could also be heard saying “oh my god, are those rocks?”

“It was super windy where we were and it was super scary. We didn’t know what to do. There were so many vehicles behind us,” she said.

READ MORE: Global exclusive: Windstorm brings down trees and causes widespread power outages

Barabash, who was in the passenger seat, was heading to Montana with her husband and son when they were hit with the gravel and other debris while driving through the windstorm. Their windshield was also damaged.

Barabash told Global News there were other vehicles who had to pull over to wait out the storm. She said they were hit multiple times as they drove through the area and through Crowsnest Pass.

“Lots of trucks pulled over with trailers and people actually sitting on their loads in pickup boxes,” she said.

“One of the craziest things I’ve seen… absolutely crazy.”

READ MORE: Batten down the hatches: ‘Damaging wind event’ prompts warning for western Alberta

Environment Canada had issued a wind warning for the Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes national park area at around 10:30 Saturday morning.

The warning advised westerly winds may gust in excess of 120 km/h Saturday. The strong winds are expected to diminish by the evening.

Environment Canada warned there could be damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur, and are reminding drivers to adjust their driving in accordance with the changing road conditions.