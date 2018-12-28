Batten down the hatches: ‘Damaging wind event’ prompts warning for western Alberta
A wind warning was issued by Environment Canada (EC) for a sliver of western Alberta on Friday.
“A damaging wind event is set to hit southwestern Alberta,” the federal agency said. “A low-pressure system will move into northern Alberta on Saturday, resulting in a Chinook wind event in southwestern Alberta. Westerly winds may gust in excess of 120 km/h, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.”
The following areas are affected by the warning:
- Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath
- Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park
- Hinton – Grande Cache
- Kananaskis – Canmore
- Nordegg – Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734
- Okotoks – High River – Claresholm
EC said these types of warnings are issued when the risk of damaging winds are significant.
