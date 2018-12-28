Batten down the hatches: ‘Damaging wind event’ prompts warning for western Alberta

A wind warning was issued by Environment Canada (EC) for a sliver of western Alberta on Friday.

“A damaging wind event is set to hit southwestern Alberta,” the federal agency said. “A low-pressure system will move into northern Alberta on Saturday, resulting in a Chinook wind event in southwestern Alberta. Westerly winds may gust in excess of 120 km/h, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.”

READ MORE: Winter weather forecast: What Canadians can expect from coast to coast

The following areas are affected by the warning:

EC said these types of warnings are issued when the risk of damaging winds are significant.

For a complete list of Alberta areas that are under a weather alert of some kind, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.