Family says 3 Red Deer men missing on sledding trip to Revelstoke, B.C.

The family of a Red Deer man — who has not been heard from since he embarked on a sledding trip in the Revelstoke, B.C. on Friday morning — is fearing for his safety.

Ryan Pyper, 38, went snowmobiling at Boulder Mountain with family friends Todd Kennedy, 45, and Braydon Kennedy, 21, said Pyper’s brother-in-law Ryan Davidson.

He said all three men are from Red Deer in central Alberta.

Davidson said his sister Rozanne — who is Pyper’s wife — has not heard from him since; the two other men have also not made contact with their family, he said.

Repeated calls and emails to B.C. RCMP and Revelstoke Search and Rescue have yielded little information. Revelstoke Search and Rescue confirm they are conducting a search but would not say where they are searching or for whom.

Davidson said Pyper is always in contact with his wife, adding they are always attached to the hip or to their cells phones.

“He didn’t call back [Friday night] and she was concerned,” he said.

Family members said they contacted B.C. RCMP, who they said checked the base of Boulder Mountain and found Ryan’s empty truck and trailer. The sledding trip Friday was meant to be a one-day excursion.

“I’m just hoping for the best. It seems odd to me, not one of three of them made it off the mountain last night,” Davidson said.

Davidson said all three are experienced in the mountains.

“All three go out into the mountains quite often. They’re adventurous that way,” he said.

“I can’t see Ryan going without survival gear.”

The family is pleading for the public to keep their eyes open.

“Anybody around that area or on that mountain, please, please look for them. If you see them, tell them I love them,” Davidson said.

The Revelstoke area, especially Boulder Mountain, is a well-known destination for backcountry snowmobilers from Alberta.

