Revelstoke Search and Rescue
January 12, 2018 5:13 pm

Trio of lost snowmobilers safely rescued from Revelstoke area mountain

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Three lost snowmobilers are fine after being rescued from a Revelstoke area mountain.

Global News/File Photo
Search and rescue volunteers in Revelstoke have been busy plucking lost snowmobilers from a popular sledding mountain.

On Thursday afternoon, a man called 9-1-1 reporting he was stuck and lost on Boulder Mountain. He had been with two friends but didn’t know where they were.

The first sledder was found at about 7:30 p.m. but the search for the other two was called off for the night because of the high avalanche danger.

At about 8:00 a.m. Friday, the Revelstoke SAR team found the missing pair. Due to the avalanche conditions and health concerns, the two Alberta men were rescued by helicopter long-line.

Police say the three sledders are all fine.

RCMP are thanking the search volunteers for their diligent work.

