April 21, 2018 2:55 pm
Updated: April 21, 2018 2:56 pm

Sledder dies on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke

One man is dead after two snowmobiles collided in Revelstoke, B.C.

Emergency crews were called to Boulder Mountain in Revelstoke around 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Two snowmobilers were heading down the mountain when one crossed in front of the other’s path and the pair collided.

One sledder was not hurt.

The other died at the scene.

Both sledders were men from Alberta.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, and weather conditions were good.

No other details are being released until next of kin are notified.

