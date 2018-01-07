‘Cold, but overall in good health’: Revelstoke SAR finds missing sledders

Revelstoke Search and Rescue (SAR) confirms that the two men reported missing on Boulder Mountain Saturday afternoon have been found.

Tyler Dumonceaux, 24, and Andrew Macleod, 24, were found around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Both men are from Kelowna.

Revelstoke SAR transported the men off the mountain using an UTV on tracks.

The men, who had to overnight on the mountain, were cold, but in overall good health according to rescuers.

UPDATE: Family members have told Global News that the snowmobilers missing overnight near Revelstoke have been found alive.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two sledders reported missing on Boulder Mountain around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Snowmobile access to Boulder Mountain is closed while SAR teams scour the area.

The two young men rented sleds and failed to return the sleds at the arranged time.

The vehicle the men were travelling in remains in the Boulder Mountain parking lot.

The missing men are from Kelowna, and have been identified as 24-year-old Taylor Dumonceaux and 24-year-old Andrew MacLeod.

They have limited sledding experience, according to SAR.

They had rented a flare kit and avalanche pack but likely had no food, water or overnight equipment.

SAR crews searched for more than five hours on Saturday evening.

SAR helicopters were brought in on Sunday, and the mountain closed to sledders, in hopes of more easily identifying the missing sledders.