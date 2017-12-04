Search for missing plane near Revelstoke suspended

The search has been suspended for a light plane that disappeared over a week ago somewhere near Revelstoke, B.C.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria says after nine days of extensive search efforts, it’s suspending the search for a missing plane near Revelstoke and the two people on board – Dominic Neron, 28, of Spruce Grove, Alta., and his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, 31.

Officials say military aircraft have flown approximately 120 hours in extremely challenging weather and conditions, covering more than 22,000 square kilometres in the areas surrounding the last known location of the missing plane.

Family members of Neron and Bourgeault, a mother of three, have travelled from Edmonton to Revelstoke to extend the search efforts.

They say they’re disappointed the official search is coming to an end just as the weather clears up, but they’re not giving up hope. They will be continuing the search efforts with Revelstoke Search and Rescue and local residents.

The couple took off from Penticton Regional Airport last Saturday at 2:30 p.m. They were reported overdue later that night when they failed to arrive in Edmonton.

Neron’s family believes he bought a survival kit before the trip and are hopeful that has helped the couple survive in the wilderness.

-With files from Julia Wong