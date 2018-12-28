Snowfall warnings issued for Banff, Jasper and northern Alberta

Areas across Alberta could see 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning, according to Environment Canada. The agency issued a snowfall warning for northern Alberta and some mountain parks on Friday.

“A low-pressure system will move into northern Alberta on Saturday bringing heavy snow to the higher elevations in the Banff and Jasper national parks,” the weather agency said on its website. “Along the Icefields Parkway, Highway 93, 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

However, Environment Canada said in the mountain parks, significantly less snow — four to eight cm — was being forecast for the Banff and Jasper townsites themselves.

In northern Alberta, the weather agency said “strong winds associated with the low will also bring the risk of greatly-reduced visibility in blowing snow.”

The weather agency issues snowfall warnings when “significant snowfall” is expected.

Parts of Alberta, including Banff National Park, were also under a wind warning on Friday.

