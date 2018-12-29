Where to ring in the new year in Winnipeg

With so many options to celebrate 2019 in Winnipeg, Global News compiled a list of family-friendly and adult-only activities happening in the city.

The Forks

People looking to escape the frigid weather can head indoors at The Forks. The building will be hosting live entertainment and a sing-along starting at 2 p.m. Outside, The Forks boasts skating rinks and trails, ball hockey, horse-drawn wagon rides, snow sculpting, Indigenous storytelling and bannock making during New Years Eve, as well. The main attraction is the fireworks at 12 a.m. at The Forks Historic Port. For families who can’t stay up until the clock strikes midnight, a family countdown will take place at 8 p.m. in the CN Field with a mini fireworks display.

The Children’s Museum

Dress to impress at this kid-friendly New Years Eve party. The museum will be handing out top hats and tiaras from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. along with live entertainment, hands-on activities, balloon creations, pizza and snacks, and a souvenir photograph. The afternoon is even celebrated with a ginger ale toast and balloon drop to welcome 2019 at noon.

A Tradition of Excellence

Adults looking to dress up to ring in the new year, can head to the RBC Convention Centre on Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased for the five-course dining experience prepared by award wining chefs while listening to live music while finishing the evening off on the dance floor. The event is an 18+, with the evening kicking off at 6 p.m.

Manitoba Moose: Shutout Hunger

Bell MTS Place hosts their annual food drive during a 4 p.m. hockey game. The Moose take on the newest AHL team, the Colorado Eagles. If you plan to attend the game, don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item for the Shutout Hunger food drive.

Club Crawl

Can’t choose between just one bar to hit up on News Years Eve? Skip the stress by boarding a party bus that will take you to four of Winnipeg’s clubs. Start the night at the Kings Head Pub just after 7 p.m. and escape the pressure of finding transportation for the night. The party bus has riders covered, no waiting in-line and skip the cover charge with your party bus wristband.

Thermea

Looking to start off 2019 while relaxing is easy when you’re lounging at the spa until 1 a.m. Thermea is hosting a buffet with festive food stations as well as ending the night with a bang, watching fireworks from a hot tub. Tickets for this event must be purchased in advanced.

New Years Eve Weather Outlook

For people celebrating with some bubbly, consider ride-sharing services or a taxi before getting behind the wheel. The city of Winnipeg is also offering free transit rides all evening after 7 p.m. Taking a bus may be a good idea for party-goers as the weather is expected to be very cold, according to Weather specialist Mike Koncan.

Last year, Winnipeg was one of the coldest major cities in the country with temperatures at midnight at -27.1 C and a wind chill value at -38. This year will be very similar. Temperatures are expected be around the mid twenties, near -26 C, and even with light winds, the wind chill value will likely be in the mid-to-high 30s.

-With files from Kahla Shea