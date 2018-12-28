London Transit to provide free rides on New Year’s Eve

There’s good news for those looking for a way home from New Year’s celebrations.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) has once again partnered up with Corus Radio London to offer complimentary service on New Year’s Eve.

The free rides will be available on conventional and specialized buses from 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Routes that only run until midnight will also be extended for one hour to accommodate the offer.

Meanwhile, the City of London will also lend a helping hand to those who plan on driving to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

For the fifth year in a row, drivers who park in any municipal lot on New Year’s Eve only need to pay until midnight and can leave their vehicles until 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, without the risk of receiving a parking ticket or being towed.