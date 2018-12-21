London offers free overnight parking in municipal lots on New Year’s Eve

The City of London is once again lifting some of its overnight parking restrictions for New Year’s Eve.

For the fifth year in a row, drivers who park in any municipal lot on New Year’s Eve only need to pay until midnight and can leave their vehicles until 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, without the risk of receiving a parking ticket or being towed.

There are 19 municipal lots in the downtown core, with more than 1,500 available spaces.

The overnight parking offer does not apply to privately owned companies who run lots in the city or to on-street parking.