Subsidized transit pass for low-income Londoners now available

The new year has brought with it new provincial labour reforms, new federal mortgage rules, and new changes to small business tax rates.

It has also brought a new London Transit bus pass for low-income London residents as part of a two-year pilot project.

On Jan. 1, the London Transit Commission (LTC) replaced its subsidized bus pass for seniors with a new income-related program for eligible residents 18 and older. The changes were approved by council in December 2016.

All Londoners who, after tax, are below the low-income cut off will be eligible for the pass, which costs $52 per month. Low-income cut off figures can be found on the London.ca website. A standard Citipass costs $81 per month, with tickets costing $9.50 for five.

The LTC says unused senior tickets will be accepted, but must be accompanied by an additional 25 cents per ticket in the fare box until further notice. Unused tickets can also be returned to an LTC location for a full refund.

Information on how to apply for the subsidized pass can be found here.