London Salvation Army surpasses Christmas Kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army is thanking Londoners for their generosity after the Christmas Kettle campaign reeled in nearly $600,000.

The number is well over the campaign’s goal of $550,000 and spokesperson Shannon Wise told 980 CFPL that the final number may even higher, with last-minute donations still being tallied.

READ MORE: Annual Salvation Army kettle campaign reaches new heights in London

This year’s numbers follow a successful trend for the Salvation Army.

Last year’s campaign also surpassed its goal of $550,000, which at the time was the highest target goal ever for the Ontario Great Lakes Division of the Salvation Army.

READ MORE: Corus Radio London holds record-breaking Drive-Thru Toy Drive for The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army experienced similar success in their Christmas Hamper campaign.

With the help of a record-breaking Drive-Thru Toy Drive courtesy of Corus Radio London, the campaign was able to deliver more than 4,300 food hampers and over 6,500 bags of toys to nearly 4,500 households in London.