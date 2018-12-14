Corus Radio London holds sixth annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive for The Salvation Army

Hundreds of toy donations will be flowing into the Delta Armouries in downtown London, as Corus Radio London holds its sixth annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive Friday morning.

Unwrapped toys, books, and cash donations are being accepted at the hotel at 325 Dundas Street from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Hundreds line up, some overnight, for first day of Salvation Army Christmas Hamper distribution

The fundraiser is in support of the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program, which began distributing food and kids toys to people in need on Thursday.

The Salvation Army expects the program to serve 5,200 families and 6,500 kids across London.

Last year, the drive-thru toy drive collected hundreds of toys and raised $19,000 for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program.