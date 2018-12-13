Hundreds line up, some overnight, for first day of Salvation Army Christmas Hamper distribution

Hundreds of families have already picked up their Salvation Army Christmas Hampers on the first day of the roughly week-long program.

READ MORE: Salvation Army in urgent need of donations ahead of first day of Christmas Hamper distribution

By the time doors opened at 9 a.m. Thursday, one London mother, who wished to remain anonymous, had already been waiting in line for more than six hours.

Thanks to the hamper, she’ll be able to provide her family with groceries, a Christmas meal, and some presents under the tree.

“I do it for my kids. We’re a family of five and my husband has epilepsy so he has a hard time with working full-time, so sometimes things are a little bit hard.”

More than 5K #ldnont families will benefit from @TSALondon’s Christmas hamper program this year. Here are the first few hundred people in line at the Western Fair Agriplex, waiting to get food and toys for the holidays. Pick up is 9-4 for the next five weekdays. pic.twitter.com/4kXwAucYc3 — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) December 13, 2018

Megan and her husband have seven kids. She and her friend Krystal lined up outside of the Metroland Media Agriplex at the Western Fair District at midnight.

“It gives us a turkey dinner that we never could afford because of bills and rent,” Krystal said.

“The toys are just very helpful for anybody that’s struggling.”

Ron is a father of eight and arrived Wednesday night to make sure he was the very first in line.

“My oldest is 16. I’ve been doing this since she was six months old, so 16 years I’ve been doing this because I’m a contract worker. During the wintertime, my job stops,” he explained.

“[The program] means a lot for me, because seeing their smiles, their laughter, getting up Christmas morning with them every time, it’s just a joy for me, makes me feel good.”

Ron is 1st in line for a @TSALondon’s Christmas Hamper. He’s been outside the Agriplex since 9pm. (That’s 12 hours!) What keeps him going? His kids’ smiles Christmas morning. Ron doesn’t have winter work, & the hamper makes those smiles happen when money is tight. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/vdaofY72PJ — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) December 13, 2018

Officials with the Salvation Army expect to serve about 5,200 families with their hamper program this year, and upwards of 6,000 children.

They’ll be handing out the packages again Friday, and from Monday to Wednesday next week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Corus Radio London kicks off campaign for drive-thru toy drive

Officials say they’re still accepting toy donations, which can be dropped off directly at the Agriplex or during Corus Radio London’s annual drive-thru toy drive from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Delta Armouries on Dundas and Waterloo streets.