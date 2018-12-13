Hundreds line up, some overnight, for first day of Salvation Army Christmas Hamper distribution
Hundreds of families have already picked up their Salvation Army Christmas Hampers on the first day of the roughly week-long program.
READ MORE: Salvation Army in urgent need of donations ahead of first day of Christmas Hamper distribution
By the time doors opened at 9 a.m. Thursday, one London mother, who wished to remain anonymous, had already been waiting in line for more than six hours.
Thanks to the hamper, she’ll be able to provide her family with groceries, a Christmas meal, and some presents under the tree.
“I do it for my kids. We’re a family of five and my husband has epilepsy so he has a hard time with working full-time, so sometimes things are a little bit hard.”
Megan and her husband have seven kids. She and her friend Krystal lined up outside of the Metroland Media Agriplex at the Western Fair District at midnight.
“It gives us a turkey dinner that we never could afford because of bills and rent,” Krystal said.
“The toys are just very helpful for anybody that’s struggling.”
Ron is a father of eight and arrived Wednesday night to make sure he was the very first in line.
“My oldest is 16. I’ve been doing this since she was six months old, so 16 years I’ve been doing this because I’m a contract worker. During the wintertime, my job stops,” he explained.
“[The program] means a lot for me, because seeing their smiles, their laughter, getting up Christmas morning with them every time, it’s just a joy for me, makes me feel good.”
Officials with the Salvation Army expect to serve about 5,200 families with their hamper program this year, and upwards of 6,000 children.
They’ll be handing out the packages again Friday, and from Monday to Wednesday next week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
READ MORE: Corus Radio London kicks off campaign for drive-thru toy drive
Officials say they’re still accepting toy donations, which can be dropped off directly at the Agriplex or during Corus Radio London’s annual drive-thru toy drive from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Delta Armouries on Dundas and Waterloo streets.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.