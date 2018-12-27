Vancouver police investigate hit-and-run death of pedestrian

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 39-year-old pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Police arrived to the area of Kingsway near Glen Drive at around 3 a.m. and discovered a seriously injured man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police say early indications suggest a vehicle was heading east on Kingsway when it struck the pedestrian and then left the scene.

Police are urging the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the VPD’s collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.