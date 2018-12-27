Crime
December 27, 2018 2:07 pm

Vancouver police investigate hit-and-run death of pedestrian

By Online News Producer  Global News

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Global News File
A A

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 39-year-old pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Police arrived to the area of Kingsway near Glen Drive at around 3 a.m. and discovered a seriously injured man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigate hit-and-run crash

The pedestrian was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police say early indications suggest a vehicle was heading east on Kingsway when it struck the pedestrian and then left the scene.

READ MORE: ‘Do the right thing’: Terrace hit-and-run victim’s family pleads with driver

Police are urging the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the VPD’s collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crim
Crime
Kingsway hit and run
Kingsway hit and run death
Vancouver
Vancouver crime
Vancouver hit and run
Vancouver hit and run death

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News