December 27, 2018 1:24 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 2:09 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: chance of flurries for final weekend of 2018

WATCH ABOVE: The final weekend of 2018 could see a chance of flurries in the Saskatoon area.

The final weekend of 2018 could see a chance of flurries, with daytime temperatures above seasonal for this time of year.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

The Saskatoon area saw period of light snow to start off Thursday.

A look outside Saskatoon over the noon hour on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Windchill values made it feel more like -29 on Thursday morning in Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather

Tonight there will be partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures dipping down to -20, and feeling more like -27 with wind chill.

Friday

Cloudy skies are expected to kick off Friday, but becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The daytime high will be -11. The wind chill will make it feel more like -24 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon.

Saturday

There is a chance of flurries both days this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will also see daytime temperatures stick around the minus single digits.

Daytime temperatures on Saturday will be warmer than seasonal.

SkyTracker Weather

There will be cloudy skies on Saturday, with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Sunday

Mainly cloudy skies on Sunday, with the chance of snow in the morning.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Dec. 27 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Evan Flude in Regina.

Regina was the setting for Evan Flude to take the Dec. 27 Your Saskatchewan photo.

Evan Flude / Viewer Submitted

