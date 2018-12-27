Saskatoon weather outlook: chance of flurries for final weekend of 2018

The final weekend of 2018 could see a chance of flurries, with daytime temperatures above seasonal for this time of year.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

The Saskatoon area saw period of light snow to start off Thursday.

Tonight there will be partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures dipping down to -20, and feeling more like -27 with wind chill.

Friday

Cloudy skies are expected to kick off Friday, but becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The daytime high will be -11. The wind chill will make it feel more like -24 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon.

Saturday

There is a chance of flurries both days this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will also see daytime temperatures stick around the minus single digits.

There will be cloudy skies on Saturday, with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Sunday

Mainly cloudy skies on Sunday, with the chance of snow in the morning.

The Dec. 27 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Evan Flude in Regina.

