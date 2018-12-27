Crime
December 27, 2018 12:18 pm

Niagara Regional Police looking for suspect after ‘targeted attack’ in St. Catharines

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Niagara Regional Police Service cruiser in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police are on the hunt for a 44-year-old man after what they call a “targeted attack” on a woman in St. Catharines.

Niagara regional police were called to a home in the city on Wednesday afternoon, where they found a woman outside her home with life-threatening injuries.

They say she was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in St. Catharines, police say

The suspect has been identified as Marlon Kinsale.

Police allege he was last seen driving a stolen red Mitsubishi Lancer, licence plate CFXT693, on Queenston Street toward Geneva Street in St. Catharines.

They say he’s wanted for attempted murder, and he may be armed.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Niagara Regional Police
St. Catharines
St. Catharines attack
St. Catharines crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News