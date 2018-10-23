Canada
October 23, 2018

Man stabbed in St. Catharines, police say

By Reporter  900 CHML

A man has suffered minor injuries after a stabbing in St Catharines.

Niagara Police
Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say a man went to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his back and face.

The investigation revealed three men went to an apartment building on St. Paul Street, confronted the victim in his apartment, where a violent struggle ensued, police say.

Then, police say the suspects fled the area in an older model Buick Rendezvous, which was last seen travelling westbound on Queen Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Police have described the incident as a robbery, but no details about the theft have been released.

They are looking for three white men between 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact NRPS at 905-688-4111.

