No criminal act committed at Valour Park: Niagara Police

Thanks to tips from the public, police say they have managed to identify two men, who were wanted after suspicious activity was reported at Valour Park in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional police had said between Sept. 1 and Oct. 12, two men were reported to have approached children within the park and inappropriately communicated with them while making lewd gestures.

However, after speaking with all of those involved, police say the investigation concluded that there was no criminal act committed and there is no threat to the public, or to those who attend Valour Park.

