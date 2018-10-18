Police seek two men who approached children ‘inappropriately’ at Niagara Falls park
Police are investigating what they’re calling “suspicious activity” at Valour Park in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Regional Police say there have been two reported incidents at the park between Sept. 1 and Oct. 12, when two men allegedly approached children at the park and inappropriately communicated with them while making lewd gestures.
Neither child was harmed or threatened, but police say the incidents are “quite concerning” to them and nearby residents.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men. The first is described as white, 30-40 years old, with dark, spiky hair. He was wearing a dark jacket or zippered sweater. The second is described as white, 50-60 years old, with short, thinning grey hair. He was wearing a taupe-coloured trench coat.
Police say one of the men appeared to walk with a significant limp.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers.
