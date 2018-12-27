Edmonton sports

December 27, 2018 12:50 pm

Connor McDavid voted as NHL all-star game captain

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid drives down the ice with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid has been selected as a captain for the 2019 NHL all-star game for the third consecutive year.

McDavid was voted by fans to captain the Pacific Division and one of the first roster spots for the all-star game.

Fans voted online for divisional captains between Dec. 1 and Dec. 23.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovehckin were also voted as divisional captains.

The NHL all-star weekend will be held in San Jose Jan. 25 to 26.

The weekend will include a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, featuring teams from the four NHL divisions.

The NHL’s hockey operations department selects the remaining all-star rosters.

 

