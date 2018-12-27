Connor McDavid voted as NHL all-star game captain
The Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid has been selected as a captain for the 2019 NHL all-star game for the third consecutive year.
McDavid was voted by fans to captain the Pacific Division and one of the first roster spots for the all-star game.
Fans voted online for divisional captains between Dec. 1 and Dec. 23.
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovehckin were also voted as divisional captains.
The NHL all-star weekend will be held in San Jose Jan. 25 to 26.
The weekend will include a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, featuring teams from the four NHL divisions.
The NHL’s hockey operations department selects the remaining all-star rosters.
