Connor McDavid voted as NHL all-star game captain

The Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid has been selected as a captain for the 2019 NHL all-star game for the third consecutive year.

McDavid was voted by fans to captain the Pacific Division and one of the first roster spots for the all-star game.

Captain Connor will be known as Captain Pacific at #NHLAllStar for the third consecutive season! Thank you to all the #Oilers & @NHL fans who voted! pic.twitter.com/qtdG9Jz6t0 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 27, 2018

Fans voted online for divisional captains between Dec. 1 and Dec. 23.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovehckin were also voted as divisional captains.

The NHL all-star weekend will be held in San Jose Jan. 25 to 26.

The weekend will include a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, featuring teams from the four NHL divisions.

The NHL’s hockey operations department selects the remaining all-star rosters.