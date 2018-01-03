Fans vote for Connor McDavid to wear the C for Pacific Division at NHL All-Star weekend

The Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid will once again serve as captain of the Pacific Division at the National Hockey League’s All-Star weekend in Florida later this month.

The 20-year-old superstar, who also serves as captain of the Oilers, will be attending his second-ever NHL All-Star weekend. At last year’s three-on-three tournament in Los Angeles, McDavid scored a goal in the Pacific Division’s 4-3 loss to the Metropolitan Division in the tournament’s final game.

McDavid, who won the NHL’s scoring race last year, along with both of the league’s MVP awards, is currently ninth in points among NHL players with 14 goals and 45 points in 40 games with the Oilers this season.

McDavid was voted as the Pacific Division captain by fans. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos will serve as the Atlantic Division’s captain, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will be captain the Metropolitan Division after earning a ticket to the ninth All-Star trip of his NHL career. Nashville Predators’ defenceman P.K. Subban was voted in as captain of the Central Division.

The 63rd NHL All-Star Game will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 28, 2018.

-With files from The Associated Press