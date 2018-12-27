Police investigating after robbery reported in Henvey Inlet First Nation
Police are investigating after a robbery was reported in Henvey Inlet First Nation.
According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Dec. 21, just after 8 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery involving firearms on Beckanon Road.
Police said three male suspects fled the area in an older model, grey vehicle.
Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
