Crime
December 27, 2018 9:54 am

Police investigating after robbery reported in Henvey Inlet First Nation

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say three suspects fled the area in an older model, grey vehicle.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported in Henvey Inlet First Nation.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Dec. 21, just after 8 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery involving firearms on Beckanon Road.

Police said three male suspects fled the area in an older model, grey vehicle.

READ MORE: Man charged with careless driving after collision in North Bay

Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beckanon Road
Crime
Firearm
Henvey Inlet
Henvey Inlet First Nation
OPP
Robbery
robbery investigation
West Parry Sound
West Parry Sound OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News