Police investigating after robbery reported in Henvey Inlet First Nation

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported in Henvey Inlet First Nation.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Dec. 21, just after 8 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery involving firearms on Beckanon Road.

Police said three male suspects fled the area in an older model, grey vehicle.

Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).