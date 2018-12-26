Snow falling in the Okanagan

Call it overdue, but Okanagan residents are experiencing a white holiday season, albeit 24 hours too late for Christmas.

Snow, or a mix of rain and snow, is falling throughout the valley, and Environment Canada is predicting between two and four centimetres of snow for today, Wednesday, December 26th, 2018. The national weather service says snow will fall in the morning and will end this evening, though there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries tonight overnight.

Whether that snow sticks around for New Year’s Eve is questionable, though. Today’s high is 0 C while Thursday’s forecast is mainly cloudy and a high of 0 C. Both days could lead to snowmelt. For Friday, flurries and a high of -3 C are predicted, but Saturday’s weather is predicted to be either rain or snow and a warm high of 5 C.

For Sunday, Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 2 C are being forecast, while Monday – New Year’s Eve – will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0 C. The overnight low for Monday is predicted to be -7 C.

Elsewhere in B.C., Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

“Wet snow is possible on Boxing Day with accumulations likely over higher terrain,” the weather service warned. “A Pacific frontal system is spreading precipitation over the Lower Mainland this morning. The cool air mass currently over the South Coast means that snow levels are low enough that rain will likely mix with snow over some locations.

“Local snowfall accumulations up to five cm over higher terrain are possible on Boxing Day. Even low elevation areas could see a transition to wet snow this morning during heavier precipitation. Precipitation will end by late this afternoon over Metro Vancouver but will linger into the evening up the Fraser Valley.”