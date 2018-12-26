Snow, freezing rain coming to New Brunswick later this week

Winter weather is well and truly on its way to New Brunswick later this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of New Brunswick, as the weather agency is forecasting the arrival of a low-pressure system set to bring snow, freezing rain and rain to the province.

The snow is expected to begin over western New Brunswick on Friday morning before spreading eastward across the province.

The snow will then change to ice pellets or freezing rain on Friday evening before diminishing to scattered showers or flurries on Saturday.

The federal agency says that strong, warm winds will accompany the changeover to rain, causing temperatures to rise above freezing over Friday evening.

Environment Canada says it is possible some areas will see 15 centimetres of snow from the system, while other areas could see more than 25 millimetres of rain.

The federal agency is warning residents to be prepared, as parts of central and northern New Brunswick may see several hours of freezing rain.

Environment Canada also says it may issue rainfall, snowfall or freezing rain warnings as the storm approaches.