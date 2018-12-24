Christina El Moussa, ‘Flip or Flop’ star, marries Ant Anstead in secret ceremony

Christina El Moussa’s wedding is like something out of a fairy tale.

The Flip or Flop star married Wheelers Dealers host Ant Anstead in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding on Saturday, according to a People exclusive. The ceremony was held at the couple’s home in Newport Beach, Calif.

The wedding was a complete surprise to Moussa and Anstead’s guests. The couple invited 70 of their closest family and friends to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. It was all a ruse.

The unsuspecting guests instead walked into a wedding.

“We wanted it to be rustic romance,” says El Moussa, who wore an Ines Di Santo lace dress.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead added. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

El Moussa, 35, shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead, 39, has two children as well: daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12.

The couple started dating in Oct. 2017. El Moussa’s divorce from Tarek was finalized in Jan. 2018.

‘Flip or Flop’ airs on HGTV in Canada.