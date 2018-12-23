Can Man Dan to hold fifth, final campout for Edmonton Food Bank this season
The man known as “Can Man Dan” is spending some more frigid days and nights outdoors to help Edmonton’s less fortunate.
For the fifth and final time this season, Dan Johnstone is pending three nights outside to raise donations for the Edmonton Food Bank.
Johnstone is at Southbrook Sobeys on James Mowatt Trail in south Edmonton until 6 p.m. on Monday.
Can Man Dan said he collected 45,000 lbs. of food for the local Food Bank during his first four camp outs, but said the non-profit organization requires a lot more.
“They’re about close to 100,000 kg of food short of their goal this year, which is really sad to see because they help so many people every year,” Johnstone said. “I hope we can get it to them.
“There is only a couple of days left, but, hey, Edmontonians are the most generous people I know and they are going to come down and they are going to support me and the Food Bank and we are going to get the job done.”
During four winter camp outs last year, Can Man Dan said he collected 110,271 lbs. of food and raised $54,831 for the Edmonton Food Bank.
During his first four winter campouts this year, Johnstone also raised nearly $60,000 in toys for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, which is a record for the most toys collected by a single person for the annual campaign.
Johnstone said his motivation for leading donation drives started when he was 18, after growing up poor and being on the other side of donations.
