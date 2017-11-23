Can Man Dan collecting food for the Edmonton Food Bank before the holidays

The Edmonton Food Bank is in desperate need as we head into the holidays, but an opportunity to help is underway.

Anti-poverty activist Dan Johnstone, also known as “Can Man Dan“, is doing his annual camp out to raise money and get donations for the food bank for four weekends over the next month.

READ MORE: Edmonton Food Bank dealing with a continued increase in demand

“Basically it’s just a cube van, one of the food bank delivery trucks that you see,” he told 630 CHED’s Bruce Bowie on Thursday. “It’s not insulated, it’s not heated. I just put my little bed back there and fill that sucker full of food.”

LISTEN: Can Man Dan tells 630 CHED’s Bruce Bowie about his latest campaign

Johnstone’s City-Wide Food Drive will be at the Safeway in Southgate Centre until Sunday night, but donations can be made at any Safeway or Sobeys in the city in the name of his cause.

This is the seventh year that Johnstone has camped out for the food bank, so he’s used to the uncomfortable conditions.

“The numbers that we’ve raised in the past have been so tremendous.

“If I have to forfeit comfort and sleep for a month just to make sure that everyone eats, I think that’s a fair trade.”

This year will be a little different. He usually travels around Alberta with his campaign, but because of the huge demand at the Edmonton Food Bank, he’s sticking to just the one city.

READ MORE: Edmonton Food Bank needs more than just cash donations ahead of busy Christmas season

“I really wanted to concentrate on Edmonton this year, just because they were one of the hardest hit food banks in Canada. Next year I’ll get back on the road.”

Johnstone will also camp out at the Heritage Safeway from Dec. 7-10, the Newcastle Sobeys from Dec. 15-17, and the SouthBrook Sobeys from Dec. 22-24.