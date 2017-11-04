Calgary man organizes 2nd annual food drive for Veterans Food Bank

It started as a simple post on social media but now it’s an annual event.

Last year, Josh Toney heard on the news that the Veterans Food Bank was struggling with donations.

“It just really tugged at my heart strings. My wife’s family and my family all have military history, my grandmother being a war bride herself. I just felt like something needed to be done and I thought I’d try to do something,” Toney said in an interview with NewsTalk 770.

He made a video on Facebook asking people to help him fill a trailer with food to donate. The video ended up being shared on a number of other social media platforms.

“It just escalated and I quickly realized that I’m going to need a bigger trailer, maybe multiple. People came out to volunteer and help and we dubbed the event ‘Food for the Forces.’ And away we went and here we are this year, trying to go for four trailers. We filled two last year.”

Toney added the response from Calgarians is remarkable.

“It’s just amazing how much Calgarians come out and help when the word is put out,” he said, noting that they’ve even had some corporate sponsors jump on board.

The second edition of the event is happening Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walmart on 130 Avenue Southeast.

Food for the Forces will be taking donations of non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations.

You can hear our sister station Country 105’s interview with Josh Toney below.