Can Man Dan collects thousands of pounds in donations for Edmonton Food Bank

He’s feeling sore, tired and cold. He also thinks he might have even caught the flu, but Dan Johnstone, better known as Can Man Dan says he has collected over 20,000 pounds of food in four days for the Edmonton Food Bank.

That works out to be nearly four pounds of food donated every minute.

On Sunday, Johnstone was camped outside the Sobeys grocery store near 109 Street and 23 Avenue. This was the fourth campout he’d undertaken in just four weeks, and he said he still has one more to go.

“That’s going to be at Southbrook Sobeys (Dec. 22 to Dec. 24)… that will be my fifth and final campout,” Johnstone said. “Right now, we’re currently at about 40,000 pounds raised for the Edmonton Food Bank.”

Johnstone said he’s hoping to raise over 50,000 pounds of food by the end of his campaign on Christmas Eve.

“I started this series of campouts with one goal: ensuring that every child has a gift to open and a hot meal to eat on Christmas Day,” he said.

“My vision obviously resonated with Edmonton because we are raising some incredible numbers for families, kids and people in need this holiday season.”

In four winter campouts, Johnstone has raised over 40,000 pounds in food and nearly $60,000 in toys for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

