Man arrested after running through restaurant with bags of meth, stolen gun: Winnipeg police

On Saturday, Winnipeg police arrested a man who allegedly ran through a restaurant carrying four bags of meth worth a street value of $1,600.

The incident began at around 10:35 a.m., when police responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 500 block of Dufferin Avenue. When officers arrived, police said a man and woman ran away from the scene, but officers caught up to them in a yard in the 500 block of Stella Avenue.

READ MORE: ‘We’re taking real action’: Manitoba premier says province hard at work on meth crisis

Police said that’s when the man started pacing back and forth. When officers tried to take him into custody, the woman stepped between the officers and the man, which gave him a chance to run, according to police. The woman was arrested.

Police said the man then ran through a restaurant in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue but was arrested behind the restaurant.

READ MORE: Ongoing meth crisis has personal cost for all Winnipeggers

According to police, the man had a loaded .38-calibre handgun, ammunition, 17 grams of methamphetamine split between five bags, $115 in cash, a phone and a digital scale. The firearm was reported stolen back in November after a break-and-enter in Saskatchewan, police said.

Bjarne Joseph Lee Roussin, 39, was charged with six firearm-related offences and the possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Pearl Ophelia Smith, 33, was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

WATCH: Winnipeg’s Chief of Police Danny Smyth says many incidents of crime reported over the past weeks have been related to meth