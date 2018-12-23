Traffic
December 23, 2018 1:16 pm
Updated: December 23, 2018 2:40 pm

Nashwaak River hits flood stage at Route 107: New Brunswick EMO

The Nashwaak River is obstructed at a bridge along Route 107, causing water to flow into a nearby field.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) has confirmed that the Nashwaak River has reached the flood stage, as expected.

Currently, the Nashwaak River is obstructed at a bridge along Route 107, causing water to flow into a nearby field.

As a result, the bridge is now closed.

READ MORE: N.B. EMO warns of potential flooding in Fredericton area

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson fro the EMO, says a culvert under the 107 is too small to handle the heavy flow of water and is causing the flooding.B

“Most of the flooding that you’re seeing, where water is being pushed out in unusual areas, is obstruction,” said Downey.

“The ice is piled up and the water’s being pushed out and around.”

A combination of rain and freezing rain was expected to cause the river to reach 21.2 metres by Sunday. The flood stage is 21 metres.

EMO has asked that motorists adjust their driving to the conditions, as the rainfall could make for hazardous roads.

