N.B. EMO warns of potential flooding in Fredericton area

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is asking residents in the Fredericton area to take precaution, as the Nashwaak River is expected to reach the flood stage this weekend.

EMO says rain and freezing rain is expected to cause the river to reach 21.2 metres on Sunday. The flood stage is 21 metres.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain and freezing rain across the province on Friday and Saturday, with as much as 60 millimetres of rain in southwestern New Brunswick. As the heaviest rain moves across the province, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected.

“Freezing rain and heavy rainfall bring the risk of power outages and localized flooding,” EMO said in a news release.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots can become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice buildup may cause tree branches to break.”

Residents are asked to take precaution to protect their properties, by clearing drains and securing items that may be prone to damage from wind and rain.

EMO adds that motorists should adjust their driving to the conditions, as the rainfall could make for hazardous roads.