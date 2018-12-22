One killed, another injured following head-on collision in Brock Township

A 54-year-old Orillia man has died after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck near the village of Manilla in Brock Township.

Durham Regional Police continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash, which happened early Saturday morning around 9 a.m. near Simcoe Street and Concession Road 12.

TRAFFIC: Simcoe Street near Concession 12 near Manilla is closed following a fatal head on collision. Avoid the area if you can #cklnews pic.twitter.com/2TjUyxAPff — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 22, 2018

Police say the deceased male was driving northbound on Simcoe Street when his car veered into the path of a southbound pickup truck, which resulted in the collision along the shoulder of the roadway.

READ MORE: One airlifted to hospital after 3 vehicle crash southeast of London

“Both vehicles were operated by a single driver and unfortunately one of the drivers has succumbed to their injuries,” said Insp. Cory Briese with the Durham Regional Police.

“The cause is undetermined at this time.”

Police say weather wasn’t a factor as the road conditions were clear.

WATCH: ‘Love your kids like there’s no tomorrow’: couple’s message after losing all 3 in crash

“As you can see, the weather conditions are good up here today,” said Insp. Briese while at the scene. “We are currently investigating all avenues to try and figure out the cause of today’s collision.”

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: OPP investigating tractor trailer fire on 401 near Chatham

The roadway reopened around 3 p.m.

Durham police are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

The name of the deceased has not been released by police.