One airlifted to hospital after 3 vehicle crash southeast of London

One person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash southeast of London on Thursday.

Elgin County OPP report a three-vehicle crash at Talbot Line and Springfield Road, just east of Aylmer, at about 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a white four-door vehicle travelling north entered the intersection and collided with an eastbound pickup truck. A third dark-coloured four-door vehicle going west on Talbot Line also sustained minor damage.

Malahide fire services, along with St. Thomas-Elgin paramedics, rushed to the scene and the driver of the white vehicle was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver’s condition has since been updated to critical, police said.

Talbot Line was closed between Hacienda and Walker roads while the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators looked into the crash, but has since reopened.

Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.