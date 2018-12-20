Traffic
December 20, 2018 10:15 am

OPP investigating tractor trailer fire on 401 near Chatham

By Reporter  Global News

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a tractor trailer fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

Chatham-Kent OPP
A A

A vehicle fire caused an overnight closure on the 401 near Chatham.

The Chatham-Kent detachment of the OPP were called to the eastbound lanes near the 95-kilometre marker at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, a tractor-trailer was on fire, forcing police to set up a full eastbound closure of the highway between Communication and Kent Bridge roads.

READ MORE: Emergency crews investigating cause of truck fire in downtown London

Crews performed an extensive cleanup and removal of the vehicle’s load of produce, and OPP say the highway was expected to reopen at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The remnants of a tractor trailer following a fire on the 401 near Chatham in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

Chatham-Kent OPP

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not commented on the cause of the fire.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401
chatham kent opp
highway 401
highway closure
Tractor Trailer Fire
traffic closure
truck fire

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News