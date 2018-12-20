OPP investigating tractor trailer fire on 401 near Chatham

A vehicle fire caused an overnight closure on the 401 near Chatham.

The Chatham-Kent detachment of the OPP were called to the eastbound lanes near the 95-kilometre marker at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, a tractor-trailer was on fire, forcing police to set up a full eastbound closure of the highway between Communication and Kent Bridge roads.

Crews performed an extensive cleanup and removal of the vehicle’s load of produce, and OPP say the highway was expected to reopen at approximately 9:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not commented on the cause of the fire.