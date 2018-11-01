Emergency crews investigating cause of truck fire in downtown London

Emergency officials are looking into the cause of a truck fire in downtown London.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Dundas Street near Wellington Street at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The owner of the truck, Misty, who declined to give her last name, had just arrived for work from Hamilton and parked her vehicle shortly before it went up in flames.

“I was just coming in off the highway; I’m here to clean. Parked out front and brought all my stuff inside,” she said. “My boyfriend forgot something out in the truck so he came out, and when he came out, he saw flames coming out of the engine compartment.”

READ MORE: London man charged in vehicle fire on Hwy. 401 near Highbury

Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Misty said officials don’t suspect foul play at this point.

“They can’t see that anybody maliciously did anything because none of the windows were broken — unless they threw something underneath — but they think maybe just something in the engine compartment went off and coming off the highway, it just kind of fuelled the fire,” she said.

No one was hurt, and a damage estimate has not yet been released.