Employees at Winnipeg’s Stella’s Sherbrook vote to join union

Employees at the Stella’s Sherbrook restaurant in Winnipeg have voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

They become the second group of Stella’s workers to do so this week, joining employees at the chain’s Osborne location.

READ MORE: Employees at Stella’s Osborne restaurant vote in favour of unionizing

“We congratulate all of the hard work and effort these members have put in over the last few weeks,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832. “We look forward to sitting down with everyone in the new year to start the process of building a better Stella’s.”

Sixty-eight employees at the Sherbrook location will join 29 of their colleagues from the Osborne restaurant in the union.

READ MORE: Winnipeg restaurant chain fires regional manager after independent review

Recently, more than 100 complaints of bullying and sexual harassment at the restaurant surfaced on social media.

Two top executives were dismissed after an internal investigation.

Global News has reached out to Stella’s for comment on its employees joining the union.

The restaurant has said in past statements: “We promise to be vigilant in ensuring Stella’s is a respectful, safe, supportive and healthy workplace.”

WATCH: “This needs to stop”: Former Stella’s employee comes forward