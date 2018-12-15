Winnipeg restaurant chain fires regional manager after independent review

The independent review on the work practices and workplace environment at Stella’s Cafe and Bakery has been completed.

People First HR Services conducted a review over the past four weeks that has resulted in the firing of their regional manager Brad Burrows.

Burrows has been let go just over one week after Stella’s relieved Grant Anderson of his duties as vice-president of operations.

As part of the review, existing documentation was looked at and interviews with current and former employees were conducted as well.

Over 400 staff members, including managers, took part in respectful workplace training, which included a feedback process that will shape a new respectful workplace policy for Stella’s.

Forty-four current and former staff sent in feedback through Stella’s confidential email system.

“Incidents carried out by co-workers and managers caused a negative impact to some employees,” the investigation found.

In a Facebook post, the company said a number of the incidents involved former managers and executives.

The review found that insufficient training and leadership led to “inconsistent employee experiences and policy enforcement.”

As a result, recommendations have been made to establish clearer guidelines on tip-out, breaks, and shift-trading procedures.

Going forward, Stella’s claims it will conduct regular operational training with all supervisors and managers, along with developing a leadership training program.

Global News has reached out to former Stella’s employees regarding the statement posted to the company’s Facebook page, but had yet to hear back by press time.