Stella’s Cafe and Bakery fires vice-president Grant Anderson

The prominent Winnipeg restaurant that’s faced hundreds of accusations, Stella’s Cafe and Bakery, has announced they’ve fired their vice-president, Grant Anderson.

Owners of the Cafe, Tore and Lehla posted on the Stella’s social media account, they’ve made the decision to let go of Anderson even before their HR company has finished the review process.

READ MORE: ‘Not my Stella’s’: Former employees speak out about harassment allegations

“While the final report from People First HR services is still pending, the information uncovered through the review process supports the decision to release Grant Anderson from employment at Stella’s Cafe and Bakery,” the owners wrote in the social media post.

The post continued saying, they want to be transparent with their decisions, and in doing so, posted about their choice of letting Anderson go online.

Earlier in November, Anderson, along with regional manager Brad Burrows, both stepped down from their position.

The two were later put on an “indefinite leave of absence” in the wake of numerous accusations of labour and human rights violations.

READ MORE: Top Stella’s executives placed on leave after accusations of toxic workplace culture

The restaurant chain has not announced any further decisions regarding Burrows.

The social media post finishes by saying although the review is not complete yet, they restaurant owners are continuing to implement positive change in the workplace.

Accusations made against Stella’s were started on an Instagram account called “Not my Stella’s”, where allegations from people who said they were past and present employees of the restaurant were posted.

Many of the stories included accusations of sexual harassment, and abuse.

Dismissing Anderson was one of the demands made by the creators of the Instagram account.

WATCH: Stella’s executives put on leave of absence