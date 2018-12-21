Cocaine, cash seized during drug search in Halifax, 5 charged

Four men and one woman are facing charges following a drug search in Halifax Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the search was conducted at an apartment complex on Ogilvie Street at 5 a.m.

Police say the search resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia, and the five suspects were arrested inside the apartment.

Raheem Munroe, 25, Morgan Harrington, 23, Makayle Skinner, 22, Kristen Hendsbee, 21, and Jessiah Elliot-Sisco, 18, have all been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

All five appeared in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

Harrington faces additional charges of breaching a court order. Both Skinner and Munroe were charged with the same offence last year, following a search of a residence in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street.