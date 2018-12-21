Dogsledding Santa, 48-year-old christmas gift: A look at some holiday headlines

The holiday spirit is alive, and with four days left until Christmas, Global News wants to revisit stories that embody the feeling of the holidays.

The Christmas that came, 48 years later

It’s a story that garnered international attention.

For 48 years, an Edmonton man placed a present wrapped in shiny blue, dog-eared paper under the Christmas tree — but he never opened it.

The gift was from Adrian Pearce’s ex-girlfriend and it was given to him in 1971 when Pearce was a 17-year-old Grade 12 student at George S. Henry Secondary School in the Toronto suburb of Don Mills.

Vicky Allen — Pearce’s first serious girlfriend — broke up with him. But during the breakup, she gave Pearce a present. He took it home and threw it under his family’s tree and it’s been left under the Christmas tree for almost five decades.

On Dec. 7, the gift was finally opened. Pearce and Allen reunited to open the present, and inside, a small book called “Love Is: New Ways To Spot That Certain Feeling” with a cartoons and sayings about love.

Fake or Fir? Christmas Tree shortage in Canada

Each year, people look forward to picking out the perfect fresh Christmas tree to be the centre of the holiday festivities, but 2018 has proven to be a difficult year for the harvest.

Thousands of Fraser and balsam firs big and small are up for sale but merchants worry they won’t have enough for everyone after a difficult harvest and increased sales across the border.

Several Christmas tree vendors in Toronto are urging people to hurry if they are looking to by a fresh tree, otherwise it might be too late and they’ll be forced to buy fake.

Dogsledding Santa

In Salisbury, N.B., the perfect winter weather conditions meant a dream come true for Doug Stoakley.

Stoakley said for six years he has been dreaming of riding his dogsled team through the village dressed as Santa’s “helper.” This season, he finally had enough snow to follow through on his wish.

Dressed up as Santa Clause, Stoakley took his labs for a ride around Salisbury, spreading a little Christmas cheer to those people in his community.

