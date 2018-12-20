Dogsledding Santa spreads Christmas cheer in New Brunswick village

Residents in the small village of Salisbury, N.B. got a sneak peek of Santa this week.

Only instead of his sleigh, he was riding a dogsled hauled by a group of festive black labs.

Musher Doug Stoakley says he has been dreaming of riding his dogsled team through the village dressed as Santa’s “helper” for six years. This season, he finally had enough snow to follow through on his wish.

“This is the first time since I have had the dog team that we have had enough snow to do it,” he said.

Stoakley says he wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer in his village. So, on Monday during a snow storm, he harnessed up his team of labs and sent a message out to families in the village that Santa would be flying through the streets of the town.

“I borrowed a dog team and [told] all the kids to look out their windows and wave to Santa as he goes by,” he said.

It was purely poetic

Stoakley sprung to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle.

And away those frisky labs flew, like the down of a thistle.

Mush to the delight of everyone who was home.

They did what peeps do and grabbed for their phones.

“I think it is great it puts people in the Christmas mood and is great for sharing the Christmas spirit in our community,” said resident Lisa Bannister, who snapped pictures as the team swooshed by.

The kids how they flew to the windows with merry.

As Stoakley flew by with his team oh so hairy.

“I just love it. I love the dogs they are better than the reindeer but they have not practiced enough to take off yet,” said resident Susan Leaman.

Leaman was right; Stoakley’s pack did not take to the sky.

But they sure left a twinkle in the community’s eye.