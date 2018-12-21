London Business Cares Food Drive marks most successful year, surpasses goal

The 19th annual London Business Cares Food Drive has come to an end, and organizers say they are thrilled.

A ceremony was held Friday morning at the food drive’s south London warehouse to wrap up the campaign.

Organizers were hoping to raise 435,400 pounds of food and managed to surpass that goal, raising a record 443,000 pounds.

It's the final day of the Business Cares campaign and we're at the JMP Solutions warehouse to start delivering food to @LondonFoodBank1 and receive some cheque presentations. Thank you #ldnont pic.twitter.com/NnMJru1WLP — Business Cares (@businesscares) December 21, 2018

“It’s sure been quite the week, I’ll say that, and we’re thrilled to announce a 1.8 per cent increase over last year,” said campaign chair Wayne Dunn.

“For us to come anywhere near where we were last year is a significant achievement.”

Last year, the drive saw a massive jump in donations, raising roughly 34 per cent more in 2017 compared to 2016.

“Because of that, to come anywhere last year, it really is amazing. The amount of food that was donated in the past week and the cheques.”

Dunn added that well over 1,000 volunteers contributed to the campaign.