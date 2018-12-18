More donations needed as London’s Business Cares Food Drive nears end

As London’s Business Cares Food Drive comes to an end, there’s still a need for more donations.

The food drive kicked off earlier this month, looking to raise more than 435,400 pounds of donated food, and comes to an end on Friday, Dec. 21.

“The warehouse is looking really good for food, however we still need more to meet our goal in the next three days,” said campaign chair Wayne Dunn.

Dunn says he understands the thought of donating can become a big chore when as Christmas nears.

“If you’re busy, we can arrange to pick up cheques from you, which we will then use to purchase fresh produce,” he said.

Dunn adds that food and monetary donations can be brought to the Business Cares headquarters on 1275 Hubrey Rd.

Donating online is an option as well, which you can do by visiting the Business Cares website.