London Food Bank kicking off Thanksgiving Food Drive

The London Food Bank hopes to harness the generosity of Londoners, as it kicks off its 30th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Donations brought to the Leathorne Street facility are distributed to the community through various organizations all year round, but the campaign creates an extra push this time of year.

“From now until Christmas, people are incredibly generous,” said co-executive director Jane Roy.

Donations can be made at grocery stores and fire halls across the city until Oct. 8. Roy said donations of canned foods are encouraged because they last a long time and can be given to people who don’t have cooking facilities.

“Typically, the kind of stuff you buy for yourself are the kinds of things we’re looking for,” she explained, noting that the bank has facilities to keep foods cold, or frozen.

“Fresh produce as well, that’s not an issue… think of root crops like carrots, onions, potatoes, things like that.”

Fresh foods need to be brought directly to the food bank’s Leathorne Street location.

“We’re trying to promote things like, if you’re going to buy pasta, try to get a whole wheat version or one with extra fibre in it,” Roy said.

The food bank says the number of families using its facilities has gone “up just a couple per cent” from last year. The food bank is feeding about 3,500 families per month.

During a kickoff event Thursday, Roy said agencies would be coming in to discuss the larger picture of food insecurity in London, and how they’re collaborating with each other.