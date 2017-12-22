London’s Business Cares Food Drive surpasses last year’s total

The 18th annual London Business Cares Food Drive has come to a close and the final numbers are in.

An approximate total of 435,000 pounds of food was collected, a massive jump from last year’s 325,000 pounds.

Campaign Chair Wayne Dunn said the 34 per cent jump is unlike anything they’ve seen before.

He told 980 CFPL that all the unexpected food is causing a bit of a problem.

“The [London] Food Bank is so full right now they can’t take anymore. In our warehouse, we have an extra 40 gaylords, which is a lot of food,” said Dunn.

Dunn said the response from Londoners over the last week played a huge role in this year’s collection.

Just two days ago, the campaign was asking for more donations, a request that was clearly fulfilled.

The rest of the food in Business Cares’ warehouses will be delivered to the Food Bank by the third week of January.

Those who missed out on the drive can still donate online at Business Cares’ website.