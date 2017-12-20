Donations still needed as London’s Business Cares Food Drive draws to a close

As the 18th annual Business Cares Food Drive enters into its final stretch, one last push of generosity is needed to reach the campaign’s goal.

The Food Drive is aiming for 325,500 pounds of food this year, all of which will be donated to the London Food Bank.

Campaign Chair Wayne Dunn tells 980 CFPL he is always inspired by London’s giving spirit and is hoping they give just a bit extra.

“We have our fingers crossed that the campaign will get some nice surprises between now and Friday morning,” he said.

Volunteers will be circling the Forest City this week to pick up food and cheques from more than 500 participating London-based companies and organizations.

Food or cash donations may be dropped off directly at The Business Cares Headquarters at 1275 Hubrey Rd.

An online option is also available on the campaign’s website.

Donated food will be delivered to the London Food Bank on Friday morning.