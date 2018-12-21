‘Glitter bomb’ Youtuber reveals part of his prank was staged

The YouTuber behind one of this week’s most viral videos on the internet revealed parts of his “glitter bomb” prank was staged without his knowledge.

Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, posted a glitter bomb trap earlier this week, a prank in which package thieves were unknowingly stealing a fart-scented glitter bomb disguised in an Apple HomePod.

In the original video (which has now been altered), Rober explained how he made the glitter bomb come to life. He then set up hidden cameras within the package to capture so-called thieves stealing it and opening it in their cars or homes.

READ MORE: ‘Porch pirate’ swipes Amazon box, gets more than she bargained for

On Thursday, Rober revealed to fans two of the “thieves” in the video knew it was a prank. He claimed he wasn’t aware of this.

“I was presented with information that caused me to doubt the veracity of two of the five reactions in the video. These were reactions that were captured during a two-week period while the device was at a house two hours away from where I live,” he said on YouTube.

Rober said in order to do the prank, he found a friend of a friend who volunteered to leave the package on the porch. “To compensate them for their time and willingness to risk putting a package on their porch I offered financial compensation for any successful recoveries of the package.”

But it turns out two of the people who stole the package from the porch actually knew it was fake.

READ MORE: Kingston police catch alleged delivery package thief

“It appears (and I’ve since confirmed) in these two cases, the ‘thieves’ were actually acquaintances of the person helping me,” he said. “From the footage I received from the phones which intentionally only record at specific times, this wasn’t clear to me. I have since removed those reactions from the original video. I’m really sorry about this.”

He said he is responsible for the content that goes onto his page and he should’ve done more to prevent this.

“I can vouch for that the reactions were genuine when the package was taken from my house. Having said that, I know my credibly is sort of shot but I encourage you to look at the types of videos I’ve been making for the past seven years,” he continued.

“I’m especially gutted because so much thought, time, money and effort went into building the device and I hope this doesn’t just taint the entire effort as ‘fake.'”

He added the glitter bomb still works and all the coding and building information for the trap is available online.

On Twitter, after posting his mistake, fans were impressed with Rober’s genuine apology.

I posted this as a comment response to my recent viral tweet/video but I’m posting it as a new tweet as well: pic.twitter.com/g2VHsQWh1z — Mark Rober (@MarkRober) December 20, 2018

Some still called the video, “video of the year.”

Still the best YouTube video of the year! — Jonathan Ransom J858 (@JonathanRansom4) December 20, 2018

Why don't other YouTubers learn from him !!! He is so humble and apologetic about something isn't even his fault!!! We need more YouTubers like mark! — Yatharth agarwal (@Yatharth310) December 20, 2018

Kudos for handling this so well…. class act. And YouTube let you amend an existing video!!!? — Brady Haran (@BradyHaran) December 20, 2018

It was and remains the video of the year. The beauty is the obsessive engineering that led to a gorgeous and elegant solution. I can’t wait to see your future videos all while my kids and I catch up on your past work. — Chris Sacca (@sacca) December 20, 2018

You not only made video of the year but tought a master class in how to own up & apologize for a mistake which was clearly not even your fault. Everyone is fallable in believing the true intentions of others. Shows your true self. You are a winner. — Peter Pham (@peterpham) December 20, 2018

READ MORE: Porch pirate or prank? Langley woman’s package stolen, then returned with apologetic note

Rober’s trap was posted the same day a Pennsylvania “porch pirate” took off with an Amazon box, only to discover it was filled with cat poop and clumpy litter.

The box on Robert Lynch’s porch wasn’t actually a delivery, it was a box he was trying to get rid of. “Whoever it was got cat [poop] for Christmas,” Lynch told Penn Live.

And with the holidays officially days away, more headlines of package thieves or porch bandits seem to be popping up across North America, a friendly reminder to Canadians to keep an eye on their deliveries.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel